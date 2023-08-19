Human excreta found on Govt school gates, walls near Chennai; Police probe

CHENNAI: Following two days of protests by students and teachers of a government higher secondary school in a village near Tiruttani after human excreta was found on the gates and walls of the school, Thiruvallur district police have registered a case and are probing to find the perpetrators.

A senior official with the district administration held that there is no caste angle to the incident and expressed hope to secure the perpetrators in two days.

"We are checking if this was done by miscreants to bring attention to the school's poor infrastructure, " the official told DT Next.

The official said that the Parent Teachers' Association (PTA) have been giving representations about poor infrastructure for the last two years and revenue teams have visited the school even six months ago. Officials from the school education department said that a proposal has been sent to construct new blocks and steps are being taken to fulfill the demands of the parents, the official added.

The school has around 400 students and there is an equal ratio of both dominant caste and scheduled caste community students.

On Friday, students and parents started a protest after first noticing human excreta on the lock on the gates and walls. Members of the Parent Teacher Association alleged that lack of proper compound wall and security led to the incident.

As the protest continued on Saturday too, education and revenue officials visited the school and promised action. Parents told the officials that the number of students is reducing every year due to the problems in the school and the officials are turning a blind eye.

Police have received a complaint from the school's headmistress. A case has been registered under sections 268 (public nuisance), 448 (trespass) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of IPC and are investigating. Police are combing through CCTV footage from the approach roads to ascertain the identity of the miscreants.