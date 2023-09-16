HR&CE to use retrieved temple land in city for commercial purposes

CHENNAI: The department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) would prepare the Kancheepuram Ekambaranathar temple land along the Poonamallee High Road for commercial purposes to generate revenue.

The 89-ground of land, which was part of 120 grounds retrieved from encroachers, would be levelled, and a compound wall will be built at Rs 1.45 crore.

The ground would be rented for private programmes like exhibitions, said HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu after laying the foundation stone to mark for the compound wall. A hall would be constructed in about 52,000 sq ft to host programmes and set up stalls in the demarcated land.

“The revenue generated by renting the land would also prevent encroachment in the future,” added the minister. “After work is completed in 2 months, the department would fix the rent.”

According to official sources, the State government had planned to construct a temple or a commercial complex on the land located close to Egmore Railway station, but now the idea of renting out has been finalised to generate income.