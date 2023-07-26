HR&CE staff stopped from removing encroachments

CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed in Mahabalipuram on Tuesday when more than 200 fishermen and residents of Pattipulam Fishermen’s colony blocked the entry of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department officials, who attempted to remove the encroachments in the area following a court order.

More than 18 houses and two temples were reportedly built on land belonging to HR&CE’s Aalavandhan Trust and following a recent court order stating that the encroachments should be cleared at the earliest, officials visited the site on Tuesday to implement the order.

However, more than 200 residents and local politicians barred the entry of the HR&CE officials and cops and said that the houses were built under the Tsunami scheme with the Kancheepuram Collector’s permission in 2005. Following this, chaos ensued for over three hours with both the parties arguing back and forth with the residents claiming they wanted time to file a case in this regard. The crowd later dispersed when the cops held talks with them and asked them to approach the court for redressal.