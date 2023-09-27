HR&CE dept to build golden chariot for Gangadeeswarar temple at Rs 6 cr

CHENNAI: The department of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) would build a golden chariot at Rs 6 crore for Purasawalkam Gangadeeswarar temple.



Minister for the department PK Sekarbabu on Wednesday inaugurated the work of building the golden chariot on Monday. A wooden chariot would be carved at Rs 81 lakh. It would be transformed into a golden chariot by covering the frames of the chariot using golden plates. The devotees have donated to the tune of Rs 31 lakh to make the chariot.

The department has also taken up renovation works in Gangadeeswarar temple at Rs 4 crore. The temple Rajagopuram, temple pond and nandavanam (garden) would be renovated, while work would be taken up to give a new coat of paints to the compound walls of the temple.

The department, according to a release, has taken up work to build wooden chariots for 51 temples at Rs 31.24 crore, besides taking up works to repair and renovate 13 wooden chariots at Rs 4.12 crore.