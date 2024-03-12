HR&CE Minister Sekarbabu launches Kilambakkam skywalk works

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department Minister PK Sekarbabu launched the construction works for the skywalk connecting the newly opened Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) with the proposed suburban railway station at Kilambakkam at Rs 79 crore on Tuesday.



The 220-meter-long skywalk would assist passengers reach the new terminus from the proposed railway station to pass the GST road. The skywalk may have escalators and lifts for the ease of the passengers.

CMDA floated a tender last month for the development of a new station at Kilambakkam between Vandalur and Urapakkam stations. Presently, passengers the usage of local trains need to alight at Vandalur or Urapakkam railway stations and take auto-rickshaws to reach KCBT.

It may be noted that the planning authority has decided to provide Rs 20 crore to Southern Railway to construct a brand new suburban railway station across KCBT.

On Tuesday, the Minister also opened the new park set up at KCBT at Rs 12.80 crore. The park unfold over six acres will have fountains.

Meanwhile, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin laid the foundation stone for the development of the May Day park at Chintadripet at Rs 10 crore.