How marshlands became suburbs, denizens ask

CHENNAI: Time and again, when areas like Velachery, Madipakkam, Mudichur, Pallikaranai, Perungalathur and the western suburbs in the city bear the brunt of natural calamities, the successive governments attempt to guilt trip the denizens into thinking that they made a wrong choice in choosing to live in these neighbourhoods.

“If at all people are guilty of something, it is a dream to own a house, which is any salaried person’s dream. Is it a crime to be aspirational?” asked S Praveen, a resident of an apartment complex in Pallikaranai.

While people are questioned about their real estate choices, there has been no questions on the accountability of government departments, which made possible the now-unwelcome transformation of marshlands and water bodies into suburbs.

“The nexus of builders and government authorities starting from the registration departments to CMDA, electricity board, who used the IT boom in OMR to their advantage, should be scrutinised by the governments or courts instead of vilifying residents, who had to shell out their life savings or take loans to own a property by legal means,” said A Supriya, a techie, resident of Puzhuthivakkam.

Responding to a query from a YouTuber about the situation in Velachery and whether there is scope for improvement by learning from the mistakes, MLA JMH Aassan Maulaana said, “No such things can be done. We did whatever we can. If the sea does not accept the water, what can we do?” The condescension in his tone was not missed by the public who chided him for his remarks.

“If it is difficult for the governments to handle the situation, maybe it is high time these areas are declared not suitable for living. Arrangements should be made to return turn the money we invested in the properties and the tax we paid to the governments all these years, after holding the authorities and builders accountable,” said a resident. Several persons DT Next spoke to further pointed out that software engineers and blue collar workers from other states stay in these neighbourhoods as it is closer to their workplaces.

Not to forget, the financial and mental toll it takes on families in these neighbourhoods to overcome the agony every time it floods in these neighbourhoods, they point out. “Governments should work towards a long term solution rather than citing excuses year after year,” Praveen said.