How costly is the new licence fee proposed for businesses by Chennai Corporation? Check full list here

Here are the rates of new trade licence fees proposed for business establishments from pet shops to fancy stores to rice mills and pharmacies in Chennai.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Aug 2024 12:31 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-02 14:08:30.0  )
Greater chennai corporation council meeting at Ripon building

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) proposed significant increases in trade license fees, amidst other charges and taxes, during its council meeting on Tuesday.

The fees has been increased by up to Rs 30,000 – for businesses ranging from cinema studios and ice cream parlours to shops that sell dry fish. The existing trade licence fee for bakeries, medical shops, and hair salons has been increased by up to Rs 10,000, while for textile shops, it has gone up to Rs 15,000.

Also Read:Chennai Corporation passes resolution to hike professional tax by 35 percent for those earning between Rs 21,001 - Rs 60,000

The hikes will come into effect once the Tamil Nadu government gives its approval.

Also Read:Chennai Corporation hikes trade licence fee, professional tax

Here is the full, exhaustive list of the increased trade licence fees as proposed by the GCC Council:

GCCTrade license feeBusiness TaxChennai businessesChennai trade licence fees hikeChennai Corporation
Online Desk

