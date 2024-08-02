How costly is the new licence fee proposed for businesses by Chennai Corporation? Check full list here

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) proposed significant increases in trade license fees, amidst other charges and taxes, during its council meeting on Tuesday.

The fees has been increased by up to Rs 30,000 – for businesses ranging from cinema studios and ice cream parlours to shops that sell dry fish. The existing trade licence fee for bakeries, medical shops, and hair salons has been increased by up to Rs 10,000, while for textile shops, it has gone up to Rs 15,000.

The hikes will come into effect once the Tamil Nadu government gives its approval.



Here is the full, exhaustive list of the increased trade licence fees as proposed by the GCC Council: