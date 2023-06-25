Housekeeping staff dies in service lift accident at Chennai hotel

CHENNAI: A housekeeping staff at The Savera Hotel on Dr Radha Krishnan Salai, Mylapore was killed in a freak accident in the service lift of the star hotel on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as K Abhishek (28), a resident of Haider garden main road in Perambur.

Police said that fire service personnel were engaged in an ordeal for over three hours after which Abhishek's body was retrieved from the service lift.

According to a police official, the incident happened around 2 30 pm.

Abhishek had taken entered the lift on the 9th floor with a trolley.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Abhishek had pressed the button to reach the 8th floor, but the trolley got struck in the lift door.

In the melee, the roof of the lift hit against Abhishek's head and he fell unconscious. The lift then got struck between the ninth and eighth floors.

Fellow staff alerted the authorities after which personnel from Police and TNFRS (Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services) reached the scene. Rescue teams from Egmore fire station used hydraulic gas cutters and rescued Abhishek after an ordeal that lasted more than three hours. He was moved to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Based on a complaint by Abhishek's brother, Royapettah Police have registered a case and are investigating.