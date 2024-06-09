Hotels and NGOs partner for Kovalam Beach clean-up & ocean awareness campaign

CHENNAI: In celebration of World Ocean Day, two ibis hotels organised a beach clean-up at Kovalam Beach. Recognising the urgent need for environmental sustainability, the hotels partnered with Tree Foundation India and the Chennai Municipal Corporation to combat ocean pollution.

Their collaborative efforts went beyond mere clean-ups, including sponsoring seabed cleaning at the Kovalam coast, donating beach cleaning equipment, organising educational programmes, and educating fishermen on the importance of maintaining a clean ocean environment.

Parvez Damad, cluster general manager of the hotels, emphasised the significance of partnering with local NGOs and government bodies to make a meaningful impact by raising awareness and engaging directly with the community.

“We hope to inspire others to take action, believing that collective efforts can significantly contribute to preserving our oceans, supporting local communities, and fostering a culture of sustainability,” he said.