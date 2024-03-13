Hotel supervisor murdered in an argument for asking extra Sambar

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old hotel supervisor was killed by a father and his son during an argument for asking for extra Sambar in a popular restaurant in Pammal Main Road near Pallavaram on Tuesday night.

Shankar (55) and his son Arun Kumar (30) of Pari Nagar in Anagaputhur visited the shop and ordered idly for take away.

Police said after getting their order, both of them asked the staff to provide them with an extra packet of sambar.

However, the staff said that they could not provide an extra packet of sambar and then after an argument, both of them walked off from the shop, and in the parking lot, the duo started to attack the security when he asked them to take their vehicle soon.

Police said Supervisor Arun who noticed the incident went to the spot and asked them to stop attacking the security, but Arun Kumar attacked Arun on his head, forehead and neck and he fell unconscious.

Soon the onlookers rushed him to the Chromepet GH but Arun was declared dead.

On information, the Shankar Nagar police visited the spot, arrested Shankar and Arun Kumar and further investigation is on.

Police said the Supervisor was from Tanjore and he came to Chennai and had been working in the restaurant for the past few years.

Last year Arun married his lover Pavithra and was staying in a rented house in Pozhichalur.