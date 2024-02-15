Hotel ransacked after owner lodges complaint against gang in Alwarpet

CHENNAI: Throwing an open challenge to the Chennai police, a gang lead by an auto driver ransacked a biriyani restaurant on TTK Road in Alwarpet and took away over Rs.27000 cash on Wednesday night after the hotel owner complained to the police on 11 February saying that the gang lead by auto driver 'bottle' Mani had been demanding mamool from him.

According to a social media post by restaurant owner Satheesh of Teyampet, 'bottle' Mani, from Velachery had been demanding mamool and consuming food without paying for the last few weeks.

As his actions became unbearable, Satheesh had lodged a complaint with Teyampet police.

It looks like Mani came to know about the complaint and Wednesday night's action was visibly to teach a lesson to the restaurant owner, police sources said.

Police said they are are on the look out for Mani and his gang.