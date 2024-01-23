Hotel cashier duped promising job with Railways; loses Rs 15 lakh

CHENNAI: The city police have launched a search for a man who allegedly cheated another man to the tune of several lakhs by promising a job in Indian Railways.

Sembium police have registered a case based on a complaint from J Vinoth, 27, of Ramanathapuram. Vinoth has been working as a cashier at a restaurant in Perambur for the last two years.

The accused, introducing himself as a loco pilot, got acquainted with Vinoth during his regular visits to the restaurant. The accused, promising Vinoth a job in the Indian Railways, managed to usurp Rs 15 lakh from the victim over a period. The main suspect, K Vijayakumar (30) even issued a job order to the victim who took it and went to Mumbai, where he was told that the job order was fake. When Vinoth asked Vijayakumar about the same, the latter said that he would return the money, but kept on evading after which Vinoth filed a police complaint.