Hosp in Pondicherry successfully performs surgery on a 20-yr-old man

CHENNAI: A team of doctors from GEM Hospital, Pondicherry, has successfully performed a rare treatment to remove an unbelievable number of foreign bodies from a 20-year-old young man Gopi (name changed) in Pondicherry.

He had suffered from severe abdominal pain for the last few weeks. Further, he was affected by blood vomiting and abnormal coloured stools.

This young man had his own struggles against seizure disorder since his childhood. He was admitted to GEM Hospital Pondicherry on 7th August 2023 and discharged on 9th August 2023 after successful treatment.

Dr. K. Sasikumar, Surgical Gastroenterologist, GEM Hospital said, “After evaluating the patient, we found the presence of some foreign bodies in his stomach. He is a known psychiatric disorder patient from childhood and he denied history of any foreign body ingestion. While going through the endoscopic procedure, we found the accumulation of ingested material, which are multiple sharp objects mostly a hard mass substance in the stomach. We call it a ‘Foreign body bezoar’, which will lead to intestinal obstruction and perforation”.

“All the foreign bodies including 13 hairpins, 5 safety pins, and 5 razor blades were removed successfully. The patient started taking on a normal diet and was discharged the next day in a stable condition," he further added.

Dr K Sugumaran-Surgical Gastroenterologist stated that, “Initially, the patient’s parents were skeptical about whether their son would require open surgery. Later, when the doctor’s team from GEM Hospital Pondicherry explained the procedure to them on how to remove the objects endoscopically, they got confident. It is a challenging procedure especially when the objects present in the stomach are hair pins, razor blades and safety pins which can cause serious damage and need a high degree of technical skill to remove it”.

Dr C Palanivelu, Chairman, GEM Hospitals, who is a visionary and pioneer Laparoscopic and Robotic surgeon, lauded the team (Dr.K.Sasikumar-Surgical Gastroenterologist, Dr.K.Sugumaran-Surgical Gastroenterologist, Dr.Rajesh-Medical Gastroenterologist and Dr.Ranjith-Anesthesiologist) for their commendable effort and mentioned that GEM Hospital has always strived to raise the standards of medicine with advanced technology and will continue to do so.