Hosp housekeeping staff arrested under POCSO act for misbehaving with teen patient

CHENNAI: Mylapore all-women police arrested a housekeeping staff for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old patient admitted to a corporate hospital in Alwarpet after sending her family members out of the room citing cleaning the room.

The suspect, aged 37, is a native of Tripura. The victim has been admitted with stomach pain since Tuesday at the hospital and on Wednesday night around 9.30 the accused entered the room of the victim and asked family members of the 16-year-old patient to move out of the room so that he can clean the room.

He then misbehaved with the girl, who was alone in the room.

The girl later informed her parents about the incident which was later conveyed to the senior police officers.

Based on the information, Mylapore all women police station team carried out an investigation and arrested the suspect under POCSO act.