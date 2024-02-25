Begin typing your search...

Honour killing: Man hacked to death by wife’s family in Pallikaranai

The deceased was identified as Praveen (25). Police sources said that he got married to a woman, Sharmi against the wishes of her family four months ago.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Feb 2024 6:43 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-25 06:44:53.0  )
Honour killing: Man hacked to death by wife’s family in Pallikaranai
X

CHENNAI: In a case of suspected honour killing, a youth who married a woman from another caste was hacked to death by the family members of the woman in Pallikaranai in the city on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Praveen (25). Police sources said that he got married to a woman, Sharmi against the wishes of her family four months ago.

On Saturday night, Sharmi’s elder brother Dinesh and three others had rounded up Praveen outside a bar in Pallikaranai and hacked him.

Praveen was rushed to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Pallikaranai Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Police sources said that the woman’s elder brother and his accomplices who were involved in the murder have been secured.

ChennaiHonour killingHonour killing in PallikaranaiPallikaranai Police
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X