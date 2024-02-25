Honour killing: Man hacked to death by wife’s family in Pallikaranai

CHENNAI: In a case of suspected honour killing, a youth who married a woman from another caste was hacked to death by the family members of the woman in Pallikaranai in the city on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Praveen (25). Police sources said that he got married to a woman, Sharmi against the wishes of her family four months ago.

On Saturday night, Sharmi’s elder brother Dinesh and three others had rounded up Praveen outside a bar in Pallikaranai and hacked him.

#Chennai: Four months after his self respect marriage with a woman from another caste, a Dalit man was hacked to death by the woman’s family in Pallikaranai on Saturday night.



Praveen was rushed to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Pallikaranai Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Police sources said that the woman’s elder brother and his accomplices who were involved in the murder have been secured.