Home Secretary to talk with auto drivers’ union reps on Aug 28

CHENNAI: Home Secretary P Amudha will hold discussions with auto-rickshaw drivers’ union representatives on August 28 over various demands including non-revision of fares for the past 10 years and launching a ride-hailing app to hire autos.

Taking out a protest rally to the Fort St George from Egmore, members of the CITU-affiliated Tamil Nadu Auto Thozhilalar Sammelanm met Amudha at the Secretariat to hand over their representation.

“The official has promised to hold talks with our repsentatives on August 28,” said the union working president S Balasubramanian.

Speaking to reporters after the rally, he said that there were 3.20 lakh autos in the State. “For most owners and rivers, this is their main livelihood. But, even 18 months after the Madras High Court order to revise the auto fares, the government has not acted on it yet. We urge the government to revise it immediately. The last time the auto fare was revised was in 2013,” he averred.

The unions had demanded a minimum fare of Rs 50 and Rs 25 per km. At present, the minimum fare is Rs 25 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 12 for every additional km.

Balasubramanian said that they have been demanding an auto-hailing app from the government with funds from the welfare board. “Kerala government has launched its own app. Here, the private apps are fleecing both passengers and the drivers with hidden charges. If the government launches its own app, it will benefit all stakeholders,” he said.

He also demanded the State government to fulfill its poll promise of providing Rs 10,000 subsidy for purchasing new auto-rickshaws.

“The government must ban illegal bike taxis which are affecting our livelihood and not implement the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act,” stated Balasubramanian.