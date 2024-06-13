Home guard dies by suicide in Chennai's Old Washermanpet after dispute with wife

CHENNAI: A home guard died by suicide in the Old Washermanpet area of North Chennai on Thursday.

Suresh (37) died after consuming poison following a domestic dispute with his wife, Mahadevi (30). The couple has two children, aged 4 and 2.

According to sources, Suresh had a history of alcoholism, and as a result, had frequent domestic quarrels with his wife. On the fateful day, the couple had a heated argument, following which Suresh left the house, consumed alcohol, and returned home. He then mixed poison with some more alcohol and consumed it, resulting in his death.

Mahadevi rushed Suresh to Stanley Government Hospital where he was declared dead.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Trigger warning: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.