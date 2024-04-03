Home alone 82-year-old found dead inside apartment in Abhiramapuram

CHENNAI: An 82 year old man living alone at an apartment in Abhiramapuram was found dead on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as R Krishnamachari. Police said that he was living alone in an apartment in Prithvi Avenue, Abhiramapuram for the last six years.



His wife had died six years ago and their only son lives abroad, police said.



On Tuesday evening, a relative had called Krishnamachari on his mobile phone to catch up with him, but he did not return the calls. When the relative alerted a neighbor to check on the Octogenarian, there was no response to knocks on his apartment door.



The apartment security guard told that he saw Krishnamachari on a walk that morning, but never saw him after that.



Alarmed, the apartment residents alerted the police control room after which personnel from Abhiramapuram police station reached the scene and broke the door open.



Krishnamachari was found on the floor with slight injuries after which he was moved to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.



"We suspect him to have suffered a fall. His son had been informed and he is coming from the USA, " a police officer said.



Abhiramapuram Police have registered a case under section 174 CrPC (unnatural death) and are investigating.

