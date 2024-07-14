Hoarding crashes in IT park in Taramani, kills housekeeping staff

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman who worked as a housekeeping staff at a private firm inside an IT park in Taramani was killed after a stationary hoarding inside the campus fell on her because of the heavy wind and rain on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Renuka of Assam. She lived with her husband Vishnu and two children at Kottivakkam. Vishnu was a security guard at the IT park, and Renuka was a housekeeping staff member on the same campus.

On Friday night, she was walking back home after work when the accident happened. Police sources said that when she was walking on the IT park’s private road, the stationary metal hoarding, about ten feet high, fell on her because of the heavy winds.

Onlookers and other staff rushed to the aid of Renuka, rescued her from under the metal, and moved her to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Taramani Police have registered a case and are investigating.