HITS releases dates of entrance exams

CHENNAI: Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) has released the dates for HITSEEE, an online entrance examination for engineering programmes and HITSCAT, an online entrance examination for Liberal Arts and Applied Sciences , Law, Management, Allied Health Sciences, Nursing and Pharmacy.

Dr SN Sridhara, Vice-Chancellor, HITS announced the launch of HITS Admissions 2024 and opened up online applications to HITSEEE and HITSCAT 2024 from December 2023.

While addressing the gathering, he enthused on the illustrious university which has been accredited by National and International Agencies including NAAC A+, IET, NBA.

Dr Alexander Jesudasan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, HITS talked about the salient features of the University and its programmes. HITSCAT (Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science Common Aptitude Test) 2024, that is used to assess and shortlist applicants for non-engineering programmes is scheduled from May 20 and May 21, 2024.