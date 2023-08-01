Begin typing your search...

History sheeters killed in police encounter in Guduvanchery

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Aug 2023 2:22 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-01 02:23:46.0  )
Ramesh, Vinoth

CHENNAI: Two history sheeters were killed in an encounter in Guduvanchery by a police team of Tambaram city police on early Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Vinod, 36 and Ramesh, 32.

Vinod has at least 50 cases including 10 murder cases while Ramesh has 20 cases including 7 murder cases, police said.

The two had tried to attack the police team during a vehicle check at around 3 .30 am on Tuesday at Guduvanchery when the police opened fire on the two.

The two were travelling in a car with two others when the incident happened, police sources added.

EncounterChennai EncounterGuduvancherry encounterChennaiVinodhistory sheeters
DTNEXT Bureau

