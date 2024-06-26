History-sheeter’s body found in Adyar river; five arrested for murder

CHENNAI: A day after police secured the body of a man from Adyar River under Maraimalai Adigalar bridge, Police have arrested five persons for murdering the man and dumping his body in the river.

Chennai Corporation workers noted the body on Tuesday morning and alerted the police after which personnel from the Kotturpuram police station secured the body and sent it for post mortem.

ALSO READ: https://www.dtnext.in/news/city/body-recovered-from-adyar-river-murder-with-sharp-weapon-suspected-791923?infinitescroll=1

The deceased had cut injuries on his body after which police conducted murder investigations.

The deceased was identified as K Akash (26) of Kannagi Nagar, a history-sheeter.

After investigations, Kotturpuram police found that the deceased had an enmity with another person in Kannagi Nagar and a gang led by him murdered Akash.

On Wednesday, Police arrested J Arun (31) of Kannagi Nagar, R Ajay (24) of Saidapet, M Thomas (23) of Alandur, P Pradeep (24) of Thuraipakkam and M Rajesh (20) of Saidapet.

Police recovered the weapons used in the murder from the accused.

All five of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.