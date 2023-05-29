History-sheeters attack autorickshaw driver near West Mambalam; arrested

CHENNAI: City police on Sunday arrested two history-sheeters for attempting to murder charges for allegedly attacking an autorickshaw driver with a knife near West Mambalam after the latter refused to give them money for liquor. The arrested persons were identified as K Magesh (27) and M Karthik (27)- both from Nallankuppam near Ashok Nagar. On Saturday night, around 11 pm, the duo flagged an auto driver Karthik of KK Nagar who was driving along Kittu Park in West Mambalam. Police said that someone already acquainted the auto driver with the accused. They asked him to lend them money to buy liquor and when the auto driver refused, they took a knife they were carrying and inflicted injuries on him and fled the scene. Based on a complaint by the auto driver, Kumaran Nagar Police registered a case and arrested the two of them on an attempt to murder charges.