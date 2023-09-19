History-sheeter murdered by group of men near Perungalathur

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old history-sheeter was murdered by a group of men near Perungalathur on Tuesday.

The deceased was Pery Venkatesan of Old Perungalathur, a history-sheeter who has several murders and attempts to murder cases pending against him in various police stations in the suburbs.

A few years ago Venkatesan joined the BJP party and was also given a posting in Mudichur Zonal level.

On Tuesday around 9 am the locals noticed Venkatesan's body in the bushes in a vacant land in Goodwill Nagar near Old Perungalathur and informed the police.

The Peerkankaranai police visited the spot and held inquiries and found that a group of men had chased Venkatesan in the empty ground and hacked him to death using knives and sickles. After Venkatesan was dead they dragged his body and dumped it into a bush and escaped from the spot.

The Peerkankarnai police sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and the police have registered a case and are searching for the killers with the help of CCTV footage.