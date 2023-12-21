History-sheeter killed by gang of 10

CHENNAI: Within hours appearing for a trial in a case at the Allikulam court complex, a 39-year-old history sheeter was allegedly hacked to death by a ten-member gang near a Tasmac outlet in Periamet on Tuesday, in a case of rivalry spanning about 10 years.

The deceased, G Premkumar of Wall Tax Road near Park Town, had appeared before the court on Tuesday morning.

In the evening, he had gone to a Tasmac outlet on EVR Salai, Periamet, with his cousin, Naresh Kumar, and a friend, Vasanthakumar.

When he came out of the bar, Premkumar was rounded up by a 10-member gang. Sensing danger, he tried to escape from the scene, but the gang attacked him with weapons and also attacked the two people accompanying him. They left the trio bleeding in the street.

Later, the trio were moved to a government hospital nearby, where Premkumar was declared brought dead.

The Periamet police have registered a case and began investigations.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that he was murdered over previous enmity. “In 2013, Premkumar’s brother, Ranjith, was murdered by a gang in Pulianthope. To avenge that murder, Premkumar killed the main suspect, Karthik, in Basin Bridge last year,” a police officer said.

In retaliation for that, Karthik’s relatives plotted to murder Premkumar. On Tuesday night, his cousin Sivashankar along with his associates killed Premkumar.

Periamet police have arrested six persons: S Manoj (24) of Palavakkam, R Ajay (20) of Mandaveli, R Duraimurugan (18), K Rohith (18), M Santhosh (18) — all hail from MGR Nagar near KK Nagar, and also a 16-year-old.

The five of them were remanded to judicial custody while the juvenile was sent to a government observation home for boys shortly.