History-sheeter hurls petrol bomb at temple in Parrys

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Chennai's Parrys Corner as a history-sheeter hurled a Molotov cocktail (petrol bomb) at a temple on Friday. He was arrested by the cops shortly after the incident.

The accused was identified as Muralikrishnan, the police informed that he had several pending cases, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The report stated that the accused, in an inebriated state, cursed the deity saying nothing good has happened in his life, and hurled the petrol bomb inside the Temple. Shocked by this, the Temple's priest, devotees, and bystanders doused the fire.

The police have filed a case and are investigating the incident.