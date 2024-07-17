History sheeter held under gunpoint by Avadi city police near Puzhal

CHENNAI: A history-sheeter was nabbed under gunpoint by the Avadi city police near Puzhal by a special team on Wednesday afternoon.

The history-sheeter, identified as Sethupathi, is an A-plus category rowdy who has more than 30 cases, including murder, attempt to murder and robbery cases pending against him, police said.

Police had received a tip off about Sethupathi's hideout and held him under gunpoint when he tried to escape.

Sethupathi's accomplice, Prabhu was also arrested by the police.

Police said that Sethupathi has a history sheet at Sholavaram police station.

Police said that Sethupathi is a member of the rival gang of history-sheeter Muthu Saravanan, who was killed in a police encounter near Sholavaram in October last year.

Muthu Saravanan was a wanted suspect in the murder of Parthiban (53), an AIADMK functionary near Padianallur in Thiruvallur.

Avadi City police said that they have detained about 120 history sheeters under the Goondas act so far this year.