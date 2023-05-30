History sheeter held for robbing teen’s iPhone in Marina beach

CHENNAI: Police on Monday arrested a 33-year-old history sheeter for allegedly snatching a iPhone from a teenager who visited the Marina beach on Sunday.

P Vignesh (19) of Vyasarpadi had come to Marina beach on Sunday with his friends to celebrate the birthday of one of them.

After the celebrations, Vignesh was walking on the sands near Kannagi statue when the accused engaged in small talk with Vignesh. Diverting the teenager’s attention, the man snatched the iPhone from his hand and fled the scene.

Based on a complaint, Marina Police secured the accused M Sathish alias 'Psycho' Sathish from his hideout in Pattabiram and seized the stolen iPhone from him.

Sathish has more than three cases against him, police said. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.