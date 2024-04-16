History sheeter held for misbehaviour, assaulting woman in Thiruvanmiyur

CHENNAI: City police on Monday arrested a 34-year-old man, a history sheeter for allegedly misbehaving and attacking a woman in Thiruvanmiyur on Sunday.

The accused had knocked on the doors of the 32 year old woman in the pretext of asking water when she was alone and when the woman brought water, the accused attempted to misbehave with her.

When she raised alarms, the man bit her hand and threatened to kill her with a hammer and fled the scene.

The woman underwent treatment for her injuries and then filed a complaint at Thiruvanmiyur police station.

After investigations, Police arrested S Chandru of Kandanchavadi in connection with the case.

Police said that he is a history sheeter and has several cases against him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.