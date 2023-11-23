History-sheeter held for assaulting, robbing 29-yr-old

CHENNAI: S Balaji (29) was threatened at knifepoint and robbed near Tiruvottiyur on Tuesday morning.

Police arrested E Arunraj (27), a history-sheeter, for the incident. Balaji was walking near the junction of Ennore Express road and Kanakkar street when Arunraj (27) threatened him at knifepoint and demanded money.

When he resisted, Arunraj assaulted him and took Rs 1,100 cash he was carrying and fled the scene. Based on Balaji’s complaint, police filed a case. On Wednesday, Arunraj was arrested. Police said that he was a history sheeter with 8 cases including a murder and attempt to murder case.