History sheeter hacked to death over drunken brawl near New Washermanpet

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man, a history sheeter was hacked to death by his friends after a drunken brawl on Sunday near New Washermanpet. Police have detained five persons in connection with the murder.

The deceased was identified as a Lokesh. Police said that he has more than five cases against him.

On Sunday night, Lokesh was found with blood injuries near an empty plot after which police were alerted.

A team secured Lokesh and moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. New Washermanpet Police secured his body and sent it for post mortem.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Lokesh and his friends had consumed liquor in the afternoon when an argument broke out. Lokesh had attacked one of them during the argument.

Irate over this, the friends hanged up and cornered Lokesh on Sunday night and murdered him, police said.

Further investigations are on.