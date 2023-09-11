History sheeter hacked to death in Egmore

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old history sheeter was chased and hacked to death by a gang near Egmore on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as V Sathya. Police said that he had come out on bail only a few weeks ago.

On Sunday, around 10 pm, Sathya was standing near a tea shop on Montieth Road when an unidentified gang of five people rounded him up.

Sensing trouble, Sathya took to his heels, but the gang chased him and attacked him with the weapons they were carrying.

The gang then fled the scene leaving him in a pool of blood. Passerby who noticed the youth lying with blood injuries informed the authorities who secured Sathya and moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Egmore police secured the body and sent it to a government hospital for a postmortem. Egmore Police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder and are investigating.

In another incident in Abhiramapuram, a 32-year-old man died allegedly after a drunken brawl with a friend.

However, police said that the victim, S Dinesh died of health complications.