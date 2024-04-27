History sheeter hacked to death by gang in Tondiarpet

CHENNAI: A 30 year old man, a history sheeter was hacked to death by a gang near his residence in Tondiarpet on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Anand of Sivaji Nagar here.

On Saturday morning, his three month pregnant wife had left to a nearby shop to buy groceries when the gang barged into the house and rained blows on Anand with weapons and fled the scene.

Hearing Anand’s cries, neighbours rushed to his aid and moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Police have launched a search for the suspects.