History sheeter found dead on railway tracks

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man, later identified as a history-sheeter died after he was allegedly hit by a train when he attempted to cross the railway tracks near Veppampattu railway station on Thursday night.

The body was found on Friday morning and since he was a history-sheeter, police initially suspected it to be a murder, but preliminary investigations suggested that he was hit by a train.

Thiruvallur Railway Police identified the deceased as Jebaraj of Veppampattu. Police said that he had at least 15 cases pending against him across various police stations.

His body was moved to the Thiruvallur Government Hospital for post-mortem.