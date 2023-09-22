History-sheeter attacked in Kasimedu fish harbour dies

CHENNAI: A gang of seven chased and hacked a 22-year-old history-sheeter in Kasimedu harbour on Wednesday night, leaving him with serious injuries, including on his head. He later died at the hospital.

The victim was identified as Surya of Nethaji Nagar in Ernavur, who has at least seven pending cases .

He was at the fish auction centre on Wednesday night when a gang of seven surrounded him. Sensing trouble, he tried to escape, but the gang chased and hacked him, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Officials said Surya suffered cut injuries on his head and shoulders.

The fishermen noticed Surya and informed the police. Surya was taken to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital where he died on Thursday.

Kasimedu police are now combing through the CCTV footage to identify the attackers.