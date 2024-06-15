History sheeter arrested for harassing school girl in Thousand Lights

CHENNAI: City Police on Thursday arrested a history sheeter on charges of woman harassment charges for allegedly misbehaving with a school girl in Thousand Lights area.

The 13 year old girl was walking near a bank in Thousand Lights area when the accused passed comments at her and misbehaved with her.

When the girl complained to her mother about it, she came and questioned the man who assaulted her with a wooden log.

The woman filed a complaint with the Thousand Lights police station after which a case was registered under sections of IPC and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHW Act).

After investigations, police arrested G Tamilselvan (32) of Alagiri Nagar. Police said that he already has three cases against him.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

In another incident in Adambakkam, Police arrested two men V Suresh (33) and R Karthik (30) under TNPHW act for harassing two women - Suresh's estranged wife and mother-in-law.