History-sheeter among three arrested for theft in Nesapakkam

CHENNAI: The police arrested three including a history-sheeter for attacking their friend during a drinking session and stealing household articles to buy more liquor. M Balaji (43) of Bharathi Nagar, Nesapakkam, had invited seven of his friends to his house on November 26 evening for a get together.

Some of his friends pestered Balaji for money to buy more alcohol after which they ganged up and beat him up. The gang then took the LED TV, two cell phones, a LPG cylinder and Rs 1800 cash from Balaji’s home and fled the scene.

Based on the complaint filed by Balaji, the MGR Nagar police registered a theft case and arrested three of those involved - R Ranjith (28) of Nesapakkam, S Manikandan (25) of Choolaipallam and R Nesamani (20) of Nesapakkam and recovered the stolen items from them.

Of those arrested, Manikandan is a history-sheeter and has about 20 pending cases against him. Search is on for the absconding accused.