History-sheeter among 3 held for harassing women in separate incidents

CHENNAI: Three men were arrested in two separate cases of harassing women in the city. In one incident near Triplicane, a 39-year-old woman was verbally abused and assaulted by her neighbour.

Police investigations revealed that the neighbours have been at odds with each other over petty issues and on Sunday evening, the accused got into an argument and assaulted the woman.

Anna Square Police registered a case under sections including Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act (TNPHW), and arrested the accused, S Prasanth (32) whois a history-sheeter and has 11 cases against him.

In another incident, a 57-year-old woman from Tirumullaivoyal was threatened and allegedly assaulted by two men when she went to enquire about the rent dues of her slum clearance board flat in Pulianthope. Basin Bridge police registered a case and arrested M Askar Ali (35) and V Suresh (49).