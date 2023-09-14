History-sheeter, aides arrested for attacking man with weapons

CHENNAI: The city police on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a history-sheeter, on attempt to murder charges after they attacked a man in Royapettah.

The victim, P Veerakumar (37) of Tamil Nadu Housing Board tenements in Perumbakkam, runs a mechanic shop in Royapettah. Around 11 pm on Tuesday, he was walking on White’s Road, Royapettah, when three men who came on a two-wheeler intercepted and picked up an argument with him.

When Veerakumar tried to move away from them, they took out the weapons they were carrying and inflicted serious injury on him. Based on Veerakumar’s complaint, the Anna Salai police registered a case.

After investigations, a police team picked up the trio, H Balson (41) of Radha Nagar, Teynampet; and A Rajesh (31) and B Velu (30) of Thousand Lights. Police investigations revealed that Balson and the victim had previous enmity over a sour financial deal.

Balson has 11 pending cases against him, including two murder and two attempt to murder cases. All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.