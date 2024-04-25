Hindustan International school hosts ‘Tamil Nadu Cambridge Principals Meet 2024’

CHENNAI: Hindustan International School (HIS), unit of Hindustan Group of Institutions, was the host for the "Tamil Nadu Cambridge Principals Meet 2024" that was held on AprHindustan International School, Tamil Nadu, Cambridge Principals Meet 2024, education, panel discussion, global awareness, innovative teaching methods,il 24, 2024.

The meet was conducted at HIS’ Guindy campus. Notable dignitaries who graced the event included Ms. Anu Lakshman, Manager South India, Cambridge Assessment International Education; Ms. Katrina Mann, Academic Advisor - South India; Dr. Sonali Geed, Chief Academic Officer, The Indian Public School; and Ms. Aishwarya Rao, Director of Vivekalaya.

The event was organized by Dr. Lalli CK, Principal of HIS Guindy, along with the Dean of Academics Johnson Mathew.

More than seventy principals from schools across Tamil Nadu also participated in the event, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing in education.

The meeting featured a panel discussion on "Empowering Learners for the Future," where six esteemed panelists shared insights on the topic.

The esteemed panelists included Ms. Sarija Santhosh, Principal of APL Global School; Ms. Bhavani Moorthy, Principal of Lalaji Memorial Omega International School; Mr. Mick Purcell, Head of School at KC High; Ms. Priya Dixit, Head of School at Akshar Arbol International School and Mr. Murali, Principal of Vikasa School. Ms. Divya Rajagopalan, Head of Strategic Relationships at Lalaji Omega International School moderated the session.

The panel discussion focused on the framework of Cambridge education in India and how Cambridge schools in the nation should prioritize critical thinking, creativity, and global awareness among students. By using innovative teaching methods and a comprehensive curriculum, these schools aim to prepare learners to succeed in a fast-paced world.

The Chairman of Hindustan International School Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, a visionary with a global perspective, has founded the School with a strategic vision of providing education to international standards. Recognizing the significance of the Cambridge curriculum, renowned worldwide, he established the CAIE curriculum at the Guindy campus. Speaking about the Cambridge curriculum he said, "Our aim is to develop students who are not just academically adept but also globally competent, ready to excel in an interconnected world."

Dr Sonali Geed, Chief Academic Officer, The Indian Public School inaugurated the session with insights on “Leading the transformation in Cambridge Schools “ highlighting the role of CAIE in today’s education she said that "Cambridge Schools are driving change in education. They lead with innovative approaches and advanced curriculum, developing critical skills and global awareness."