Hindus ‘helpless’ after Udhay’s views on Sanatan Dharma: Counsel in HC

CHENNAI: Hindus in Tamil Nadu are feeling helpless after the speech of Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin calling to eradicate Sanatan Dharma, said senior counsel G Rajagopalan in the Madras High Court and contended to remove him from his office.

The senior counsel contended before Justice Anita Sumanth that as a minister in secular TN, he made a speech to eradicate Sanatan Dharma which is a breach of his oath of office and against the Constitution of India. He further contended that Sanatan Dharma is the basis of the Hindu religion which is eternal derived from the vedas.

The judge intervened and observed that if it is eternal then it is attached to all human beings irrespective of religion. The counsel also sought the removal of HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu from office as he participated in the event.

The counsel pointed out the provisions from the HR&CE Act 1959 that the commissioner should profess Hindu religion, if it is so how can the minister of the department participate in an event which is against Sanatan Dharma.

Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram mainly contended that the quo warranto petitions are not suitable for maintainability. The AG further contended that ministers of a State cannot be removed by the quo warranto petition.

The judge observed that if the counter has not been filed the contention will go uncontested and directed to file a counter and adjourned the matter to Monday for further hearing.

T Manohar, Kishore Kumar, and VP Jayakumar, the functionaries of Hindu Munnani moved the HC seeking to take action against the ministers and the MP.