Hike agri technology managers pay, demands PMK

CHENNAI: Pointing out that more than 500 block technology managers attached to Agriculture Department are working without a pay hike or permanent job for more than a decade, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the government to increase their salary to Rs 50,000 per month minimum.

In his statement, Anbumani said that the managers were appointed in 2014 to create awareness on new agricultural technologies among the farmers. “There are more than 500 block technology managers and assistant technology managers. For the last 10 years, there have been denied salary hikes and permanent postings. It is against social justice and human rights,” he said.

Anbumani noted that the managers were promised Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000 apart from 10 per cent hike every year. But, none of the promises have been fulfilled.

“In 2018, an order was issued to increase the salary to Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000. Even after 5 years, the order is yet to be implemented. Technology managers in other states have received salary hikes and permanent jobs,” he added.

Educational qualifications fixed for the posting are M.Sc. - Agriculture for block technology managers and B.Sc. - Agriculture for assistant technology managers.

“When compared with the educational qualification and job nature of the block technology managers and assistant technology managers, the salary is minimal. They are struggling to run their families with lower pay. As per the norms, a minimum of Rs 50,000 to block technology managers and Rs 40,000 to assistant technology managers should be provided. The government should also give permanent jobs to them,” Anbumani urged.