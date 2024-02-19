Highway Dept to study feasibility elevated corridor from Thiruvanmaiyur to Uthandi on ECR

CHENNAI: The State Highway Department would take up a feasibility study to explore the possibility of constructing a four-lane elevated corridor from Thiruvanmaiyur to Uthandi on the East Coast Road.

"The stretch between Thiruvanmiyur and Uthandi on the East Coast Road, covering a distance of 14.6 km witnesses high levels of traffic congestion. Given this, a feasibility study to explore the possibility of constructing a four-lane elevated corridor will be undertaken in the coming year, " Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu said in his state budget speech.

He said that the state government has decided to create a statutory body 'Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority' to implement iconic world-class road infrastructure projects in the state, incorporating best management practices across the world. "In this regard, a bill to establish 'Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority' will be introduced in the current session. This move aims to facilitate significant investments in road infrastructure development through public-private partnerships, " he said.

In the Budget, a sum of Rs.20,043 crore has been allocated for the Highways and Minor Ports Department.