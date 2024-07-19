Highway dept officials remove encroachments on Guduvanchery-GST service road

CHENNAI: The Chengalpattu District Collector has ordered officials to clear encroachments on both sides of the Guduvanchery-GST service road from Kelambakkam Suburban Bus Stand to Paranur tollgate in Chengalpattu to curb traffic congestion.

In response, Highway Department officials are actively engaged in the work of removing encroachments like shops and billboards on the roads, with police protection. They were spotted using a Pochlain machine near Srinivasapuram in Guduvanchery. Firefighters were on standby in case of mishaps.

An official of the Highway Department said, "Due to heavy traffic congestion from Kelambakkam to Paranur tollgate, in future strict action will be taken against those who encroach on the service road and put up shops and billboards."

He also said that that the work of removing encroachments in Guduvanchery area will continue today and Saturday.