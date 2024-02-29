High Court rejects Balaji’s second bail plea; trial to end in 3 months

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC), on Wednesday, dismissed the second bail plea of former DMK minister V Senthilbalaji, arrested in connection with a money laundering case, with a direction to the Principal Special Court, Chennai, to complete the trial within three months.



Justice N Anand Venkatesh dismissed the petition as the court didn’t find any merit in it. Since the petitioner has been incarcerated for more than eight months, the judge directed the principal sessions court to complete the trial within three months on a day-to-day basis.

The judge refused to agree to the contention that Balaji had resigned as minister noting that he held on to the position for eight months, that too without a portfolio when he was inside the jail. “It shows the tremendous influence of the petitioner and the importance given to him by the State government,” read the judgment.

The court also considered the public’s larger interest since the petitioner was involved in a cash-for-job scam by misusing his position as a Transport Minister and thereby, genuine aspirants for the job were deprived of level playing field.

“The past conduct of Balaji shows that in the predicate offence, the complainant was made to compromise the dispute and only after the interference of the Apex Court, the predicate offences revived and resulted in the filing of the final reports. If the petitioner is let out on bail in a case of this nature, it will send a wrong signal,” the judge said.