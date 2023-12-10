High cost of repairing flood-damaged appliances, vehicles, property leaves residents fuming

CHENNAI: The damage that Cyclone Michaung has wreaked on the city has been catastrophic. Notwithstanding water-logged roads, uprooted trees and snapped cables, residents are reeling from property damage.

People living in low-lying areas such as Valasaravakkam, Tambaram, Velachery, Vyasarpadi and Korattur have lost home-appliances, vehicles, furniture, gadgets, beds, equipment and even kitchen essentials to flooded homes, which inevitably leads to a spike in expenditure for cleaning, repair and restoration.

“Our vehicles floated in the rain and a car was fully submerged. We’ve incurred a loss of about Rs 2 lakh. The insurance claim is possible but we’re waiting for authorities to visit and take the vehicle,” said K Kamal, a resident of Velachery.

R Elangovan, a resident of Mudichur, Tambaram stated he had incurred a loss of “Rs 35,000 as inundation destroyed the vehicle engine”.

Private service centres are receiving around 30-40 cars/day for repair and services. At least 13 insurance companies have stated that around 2,320 claims for 600 bikes, 1,275 cars and 445 commercial vehicles have been received.

Many vehicles have adequate insurance support while others are damaged beyond repair and need replacement of spare parts.

Vijay Kumar, service advisor at a private service centre in Ambattur, pointed out, “If your car is submerged, don’t start the engine. Just get it towed to a garage. The engine oil has to be drained completely and replaced, along with the air and oil filter. Basic service costs around Rs 8,000-10,000.”

“My family and I live in Velachery. Upon cyclone warning, we shifted to a relative’s house in Mount Road. But refrigerator, washing machine, cot, sofas and other household things were destroyed when rainwater entered our home. Water pumping motors were also damaged. There is no insurance on such items and overall, this would be a loss of at least Rs 35,000; cleaning and restoration will cost around Rs 10,000-15,000,” lamented Muneer Baig, a resident.

Residents rued the need to hire cleaning services, which are expensive, as homes have developed a stench due to rainwater mixing with sewage.

While residents try to get their home appliances to work by air-drying them immediately after the excess water drains, experts warn against it.

“Most residents try to dry appliances using blowers and hair dryers. That’s not advisable. Appliances should not be turned on for at least one week or plugged in if they have been exposed to rainwater,” explained K Suresh, an electronic service and repair shop owner. “The water can reach the compressor in refrigerators and there’s a possibility of a short circuit. Plus, small internal parts can contain water and damaged the appliance further. So, they should be taken to a repair shop or respective service centres.”