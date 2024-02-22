High Commissioner launches spl flexible UK visa for 3,000 young professionals

CHENNAI: Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, during his visit to Chennai recently, launched the first ballot for the Young Professionals Scheme (YPS) 2024 – a special flexible visa scheme enabling mobility of 3,000 young Indians to the UK, in the presence of State Higher Education Minister Raja Kannappan, Vice Chancellor of Anna University R Velraj and other senior leaders from colleges and universities across the city.

He also met with top bureaucrats with the State government, and took stock of the various partnership programmes between the UK and Tamil Nadu across climate, renewable energy, infrastructure and transport, economic opportunities, education and healthcare sectors.

Later, he also attended the UK National Day known popularly as the King’s Birthday Party. Over 400 guests from politics, business and industry, media, sport and civil society participated.