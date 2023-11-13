Heroin and gold seized at Chennai airport in two seperate incidents

CHENNAI: In two seperate incidents heroin worth Rs 25 crores and gold worth 1.25 crores were seized in the Chennai airport on Sunday.

Based on Intelligence input that heroin is being smuggled to Chennai from Thailand the DRI were checking the passengers who arrived from Thailand on Sunday. The officials on suspicion intercepted Ian Jude Dawes (32) of Chennai. During questioning, they found that Jude Dawes was evasive in his replies and further, when they checked his hand baggage found there was a secret chamber in the baggage. The officials opened the chamber and found that he was carrying heroin weighing about 3.6 kg worth Rs 25 crores. Soon Jude Dawes was arrested and he was taken into custody for further investigation.

In another incident, the customs seized gold over 1.25 crores in the Chennai airport from two women passengers who arrived from Malaysia. The customs were checking the passengers who arrived from Malaysia on Sunday night. On suspicion, they intercepted Valli (31) and Aysha Sidhika (30) both of them from Chennai. The officials found both the women nervous and evasive in their replies and further during the personal search the officials found both of them had gold hidden inside their clothes. The officials recovered and seized the gold weighing about 2 kg and both the passengers were arrested and further investigation is on.