Heritage walk curators introduce diverse experiences in Chennai’s walks

CHENNAI: Chennai's heritage walks offer a captivating journey through the city's rich cultural tapestry. Each walk, organised by different groups, presents deep insights into the city's history and heritage. What's fascinating is the creativity and innovation that organisers/curators infuse into these walks, keeping them engaging and intriguing. To enhance the experience, walk curators are exploring neighbourhoods in various ways. For instance, the city recently saw an exclusive night walk tailored for women and a music trail that captivated heritage enthusiasts. These initiatives improve Chennai's heritage exploration, creating a more fulfilling and enjoyable experience for all.

Artist and heritage enthusiast, Srishti, who has led multiple walks earlier, recently led the first women-only night walk in Chintadripet in collaboration with Goethe-Institut and Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai. Thirupurasundari Sevvel and Srishti curated the night walk. "It was an exclusive night walk designed solely for women. We conducted the walk on March 8 and 9 in Chintadripet from 8 pm to 10 pm, starting from Col. Law's bridge. Approximately 20 women participated in these walks. On March 12, I hosted another walk, open to all, in collaboration with Aafreen and Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai, which had 25 participants. Thirupurasundari Sevvel and I curated the walk. We explored Triplicane, covering both the Nawab’s side and the community around the temple," says Srishti, who also curated an MRTS trail.

The artist recalls that initially, people were hesitant to join the walks. "After we announced the night walks, there were many inquiries from women interested in participating - they wanted more details beforehand. We conducted a recce of Chintadripet. What's fascinating about the area is its vibrancy late into the night. It's alive with activity, from umbrella makers to the bustling fish market. We managed to engage local craftsmen to share insights into their work. Additionally, you can spot some century-old houses in that part of Chennai," she elaborates.

Picture taken during Chintadripet night walk

Srishti mentions that finding the right locations for night walks is tricky. "Chennai looks and feels different during the day and at night, so we need to choose our neighbourhoods carefully. Our main focus was to showcase the city's heritage after dark. Even though I've led numerous walks in and around Chennai, each one feels like a new adventure. The discussions about heritage, history, culture, and people are always fascinating. And it's not just the participants who learn something new; as the curator and leader of the walk, I do too," points out Srishti, who has also been curating art trails since 2017.



Thirupurasundari Sevvel, the founder of Nam veedu Nam Oor Nam kadhai, has played a pivotal role in organising various heritage walks in Chennai since 2013. She emphasises the importance of keeping these walks engaging for participants. One such initiative was 'Isaiyum Varalarum', an experiential musical heritage walk organised by Nam veedu Nam Oor Nam kadhai, The Madras commune, TTDC, and musician Sound Mani. "The aim was to explore different spaces in the city while discovering lesser-known music traditions. Participants had the opportunity to listen to music curated by Sound Mani, Jyothi, and a few surprise performers, making the experience both educational and enjoyable," says Thirupurasundari Sevvel. To know about the upcoming walks, check @namveedu_namoor_namkadhai Instagram page.