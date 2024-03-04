Heritage clubs to be formed in HEIs to promote state specific culture

CHENNAI: All the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) will form heritage clubs, comprising faculty members and students, in a bid to promote state specific classical music and dances.



As a part of National Education Policy (NEP), SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth) will motivate the heritage clubs in the institutions.

A circular from the Ministry of Education all the vice chancellors of the state-run universities and principals of all the colleges said SPIC MACAY covers a variety of aspects in our activities, from classical and folk arts to heritage walks and talks with eminent, inspiring personalities.

Accordingly, each university and college could create a heritage club with faculty members 'institution's name -- SPIC MACAY heritage club in order to carry out various activities.

After the orientations, the institutions may carry out programmes and SPIC MACAY will provide various art forms such as classical dances, classical music -- both vocal and instrumental -- folk and the craft forms.

After forming the club, the institution should register with SPICMACAY and have orientations done. With the support of SPICMACAY, the institutions could conduct state-based cultural activities.

The HEIs were also instructed that it could explore the prospects and encourage their students and faculty members to engage with SPICMACAY for holistic awareness about the country's rich heritage, culture and its impact on the minds of the modern youth.

The SPICMACAY would arrange more than 5,000 programs for the heritage clubs in more than 1,500 institutions, across almost 1,000 cities, touching over 3 million students.